NEER, Belinda Gay 57, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 in her home. She was born on March 18, 1962 in Springfield, Ohio. Belinda loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband, Ronald Neer; two daughters, Elise Adkins and Karla Neer; four granddaughters, Emma, Lily, Haley, and Paisley Adkins; siblings, Nona (Richard) Hackley and James Bayes; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara (Cassell) Hackley; father, Alger Bayes; and brother, Mark Bayes. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 10, 2019