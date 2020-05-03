|
|
POWELL (Turner), Belva Jane Jan. 26, 1927 April 25, 2020 Was the third of seven children born to Joseph and Aurelia Turner in Dayton, Ohio; and the loving wife of Wilbert Reese Powell for 61 years. She graduated from Roosevelt HS in 1944 and Central State University in 1948. Belva taught elementary students in Dayton and was an active member of Zion Baptist Church her entire life. She was preceded in moving to her heavenly home by Will, her parents, brother Joseph, and sisters, Marguerite, Georgianna, and Estella. She is survived by sisters, Evangeline and Lucille. She was a loving mother to son, Anthony (Donna) of Dallas, TX; daughter Anne of Laurel, MD and grandchildren, Alise and Wesley Powell. She pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in college and was also active in the Dayton chapter of Jack and Jill. She also is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She transitioned from earth to Glory on April 25, 2020 in Laurel, MD, where she lived for the last several years. Services will be held and livestreamed on Sunday May 3rd at 2:30PM at the Beall Funeral Home in Bowie, MD. Condolences may be offered at www.beallfuneral.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020