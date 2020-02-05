|
BARBOUR, Ben Age 93, Hamilton, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Hamilton on July 13, 1926, the son of Francis and Helen (Hendricks) Barbour. He was a graduate of Hanover School. He was a veteran of the US. Air Force and attended the USAR Radio School B-17. He attained the rank of Corporal and served from February 1943 to December 1946. He married Mary Ellen Bufler on June 18, 1947 in Darrtown and she preceded him in death on February 1, 2018. He started his own business, Ben Barbour Excavating, from 1955-1970. Ben went to work with Baker Concrete Construction, retiring in 2016 after 46 years of service. Ben received the Key Performer Award in 2004 by the Spirit of Construction Group. Ben was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Darrtown, Knights of Pythias for 70 years, Post 1069 and American Legion Post #138. He was an avid reader (in later years) and self-taught himself to operate heavy equipment. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Donald) Dewald, Mansfield, Ohio and Chris (Marcia) Barbour, Oxford; grandchildren, Nicholas (Colleen) Dewald, Jason (Erin) Dewald, Jonathan (Meredith) Dewald, Heather Barbour, Holly (Rand) Trevolt and Dustin Barbour and great grandchildren, McKayla, Landin and Chance Dewald, Ness and Virgil Trevolt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Barbara Barbour Bieker and his brothers-in-laws, Jack Bieker, George Thome and Ray Bufler, his sister-in-law, Doris Bufler. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Mark Habel, Assisting Minister, officiating. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the care givers at Westover and Ohio Hospice of Middletown for the wonderful and compassionate care given to him. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd., Oxford, OH 45056, Hospice of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Ste B, Middletown, OH, 45044. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2020