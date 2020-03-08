|
|
LOCHER, Ben L. Age 91, passed in peace on the 6th of March 2020 in the presence of his loving wife, Betty Locher. Born on November 13th, 1928 in Springfield, Ohio, where at an early age he served as a Volunteer for Box 27. He was the son of Louis and Mary Locher. Ben dedicated many years of his life to the transportation industry finishing his career with Rikes and Dayton Freight. Ben was a member of First Baptist Church, Past President of the Springfield Traffic Club, member of the Miami Valley Transportation Club, and Charter member of the Delta-New Alpha Transportation Fraternity. Following retirement, Ben enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and being with friends at the Moose Lodge and Eagles Club. His passion and dedication to detail attributed to his quality of life. He impacted all those who had the privilege of his acquaintance. Ben lived a long happy life and was proceeded in death by his brothers Bales Locher and Harold Locher. Ben is survived by his beloved wife, son Todd Locher and wife Jade and daughter Beni Helton and husband David, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Ben will be missed by many and always remembered. A viewing will be held in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home on Wednesday March 11th at 10:00 AM with services to begin at 11:00 AM with Pastor Adam Banks officiating. Entombment to follow in the Ross Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the First Baptist Church, 638 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45506. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 8, 2020