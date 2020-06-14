MACKLIN, Jr., Ben L. Lil Ben, as he was affectionately called, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born December 4, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Ben Sr. and the late Linda Harmon-Macklin. Ben graduated from Springfield High School in 1982. He moved to Denver, CO, to pursue a career in music. Ben is survived by his loving family, father, Ben Macklin Sr. of Springfield, Ohio; 4 sisters, Bendetta (Norris) Hoyle of Charlotte, NC, Scherese (James) Jackson of Columbus, Ohio, Trina Belle of Dayton, Ohio and Portia Higgins of Huber Hts., Ohio; two brothers, Micha (Ericka) Wilson of Springfield, Ohio and Rodney Collier of Sparta, GA; special friends, Sam Hagans and Maurice Prater both of Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.



