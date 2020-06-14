Ben MACKLIN Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACKLIN, Jr., Ben L. Lil Ben, as he was affectionately called, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was born December 4, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Ben Sr. and the late Linda Harmon-Macklin. Ben graduated from Springfield High School in 1982. He moved to Denver, CO, to pursue a career in music. Ben is survived by his loving family, father, Ben Macklin Sr. of Springfield, Ohio; 4 sisters, Bendetta (Norris) Hoyle of Charlotte, NC, Scherese (James) Jackson of Columbus, Ohio, Trina Belle of Dayton, Ohio and Portia Higgins of Huber Hts., Ohio; two brothers, Micha (Ericka) Wilson of Springfield, Ohio and Rodney Collier of Sparta, GA; special friends, Sam Hagans and Maurice Prater both of Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved