MILLS, Ben Age 97 of New Lebanon, OH died at the VA Community Living Center on Saturday, August 17,2019. Ben was the son of Sollie and Mealie Mills, born to them on April 18, 1922 in Scalf, KY. A WWII veteran, he was inducted in the US Army at age 20, with the 82nd Airborne Division, 325th Glider Infantry. He served in 5 campaigns, and received a purple heart for wounds received in Italy. After discharge, Ben married Rosa Broughton, He worked at McCall's Corporation in Dayton, retiring after 27 years. He attended the West Alexandria First Baptist Church, and loved and cherished his church family. Preceded in death by wife of 62 years; Rosa (Broughton) Mills; sons Ellis and Dennis Mills; brothers Tipp, Lee and Clarence Mills; and sisters Rosie Gregory and Sarah Baker. He is survived by children Herless D. Mills (Earlene) of Louisville, KY, Janet (Mills) Purk (Michael) of Dayton, OH; daughter-in-law Cathy of New Lebanon, OH; grandchildren Stephen Mills (Tina), Andrew Purk, Thomas Purk (Emily), Nathaniel Mills, Jason Mills (Darla), Joshua Mills; 3 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother Jim of Corbin, KY and sister Elizabeth Mills of Scalf, KY; nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Dayton VA, and in-home aids Tonya Kirkland and Dionne Edwards for their special care. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Carter presiding. Burial with military honors at Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Alexandria First Baptist Church. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019