FIELDS, Benda S. Age 78, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born in Pennington Gap, VA on May 31, 1941 to the late Beulah Mae (Stapleton) and George W. Patrick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Davis Fields; a brother, Mike Patrick and a sister Judy Corbin. Brenda is survived by her 3 sons, George Fields of Washington, DC, and Arthur (Lisa) Fields and Christopher Fields all of Miamisburg; her granddaughter Ashley (Wayne) Bond and 2 great-grandsons, Jax & Dylan Colliver; 3 sisters, Joann Phillips, Gail Burgett and Barbara Mullins; her brother Garland (Karen) Patrick; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 11:30 Noon (1 1/2 hours prior to the Service) Monday July 15, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Mike Miracle officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 12, 2019