Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
More Obituaries for Benita GRABEMAN
Benita GRABEMAN

Benita GRABEMAN Obituary
GRABEMAN, Benita Morrow On the afternoon of January 4, 2020, Benita Morrow Grabeman peacefully passed away. Benita was born to George and Beatrice Morrow in San Francisco, California. The family relocated to Dayton, Ohio where she graduated from Northmont High School. She also attended The Ohio State University. Benita had a great love for design, the arts, traveling the world, her animals, and most of all her family and her multitude of friends. She was always upbeat, smiling, and ready for her next adventure. Benita was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice Morrow and her brothers Michael and Scott Morrow. She is survived by her husband Steven, son Zachary Spiegel and daughter-in-law Sandra Spiegel, grandchildren Connor and Lucas Spiegel, Caitlyn Edgerton, Kala Robaina, and Ryley Newsome, and brother Tony Morrow. There will be a visitation on Monday, January 13, 2020, 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 10:00am at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, Ohio. Special thanks to and Pastor Mark Carlson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Benita's memory to the , 4540 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
