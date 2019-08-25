Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for Benja BYRD-DOZIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benja BYRD-DOZIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benja BYRD-DOZIER Obituary
BYRD-DOZIER, Benja Lee Age 75, of Columbus, Ohio died August 19, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on June 18, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio. Benja is survived by her sister, Marcia Jackson; daughters, D'Jauna (Emby)Miller and Vikki (Terry) Duff; grandchildren, Tae'Lor, Malik, Tyler, Benja and Jasmine. She is preceded in death by parents, Marjorie Harris and Henry Lee Sewell; devoted grandparents, Mary & Melvin Bradley. Benja was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1962 and Central State University with a Degree in Economics. She was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dayton. Family will receive friends from 11 AM-12 PM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church where a Memorial Service will begin at 12 PM. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benja's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
Download Now