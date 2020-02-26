|
HADDIX, Benjamin F. 96, passed away on February 23rd, 2020. He was born on April 23rd, 1923 in Medway, Ohio. He was born the son of the late Harvey G. Haddix, Sr. and Nellie (Greider) Haddix. Ben retired in 1990 after 49 years of farming. After graduating from Catawba High School, he served in the United States Merchant Marines, during World War II. Ben played several years of professional baseball, locally with the Springfield Giants. Ben was inducted into the Springfield and Clark County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1975. Ben was also a member of the Clark County Farm Bureau and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles 397. His favorite pastimes were golfing, fishing, watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. Ben is preceded in death by his wife Ruth, son Christopher and three brothers: Edwin, Harvey and Frederick. He is survived by his sons: Stephen (Janie), Michael (Sue Anne); a daughter-in-law, Linda Haddix; Grandchildren: Stacie (Brian) Pulley, Jason (Kim) Haddix and Amanda (Jeremy) Griesbaum; Great-Grandchildren: Morgan (Cody) Monroe, Rowan, Maple and Oren Griesbaum; Great-Great Grandchildren: Breylan Haddix and Kaison & Myles Monroe; a sister-in-law, Marcia Haddix and several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no visitation, services at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery, South Vienna, Ohio. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 26, 2020