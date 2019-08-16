Dayton Daily News Obituaries
MILLER Jr., Benjamin Leon "Ben" 78, of Springfield, passed away August 14, 2019 at Eaglewood Care Center. He was born March 1, 1941 in Springfield, the son of Nellie (Hiltibran) and Benjamin Miller, Sr. Ben retired from the Springfield Police Division as a Captain after 28 years with the force. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Springfield Township Fire Department for 18 years. He was an avid sports fan and gardener, and he enjoyed running and bicycling. He had coached little league baseball and was a Walk to Emmaus participant. Survivors include three children, Sherri Miller-Marsh, Benjamin (Lisa) Miller III, Scott (MaryJane) Miller, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren, Joel Miller, Tessa (Rachael) Ortiz-Marsh, Cole Marsh, Benjamin Miller IV, Katlynn Elizabeth Miller, Kacie Miller, Brennan Miller; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally A. Dobbins and Roberta C. Williams, and by his parents. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Chubb officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 16, 2019
