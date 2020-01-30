|
FITZGERALD, Bennie B. 70, of Miamisburg, OH and formerly of Darke County, OH, passed away Monday afternoon, January 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born October 17, 1949, he was the youngest of 6 children born to the late Benjamin and Pearl (Menifee) Fitzgerald. Inducted into the US Army in 1969, he served with the 1st Army, 54th Infantry, 4th Battalion, Company B, with Vietnam service from March of 1970 - February of 1971; and was discharged later in 1971. Following his discharge from military service, he came back home to Darke County and worked as a machine operator and trainer with Corning Glass Works in Greenville, retiring after 30 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother Daniel Fitzgerald. Bennie is survived by his wife Lisa J. (Combs) Fitzgerald, whom he married September 9, 2009; devoted father-in-law and friend James Combs of Dayton; sisters Judith Stevens of Lewisburg, Ruth Silverthorne of Brookville, Sandra Macy of Laura, and Dorinda Stone of Florida. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM at the funeral home and conclude with military honors at the graveside. www.rlcfc.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020