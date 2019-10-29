Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Fair View Cemetery
Benny HAMILTON Obituary
HAMILTON, Benny Clay Age 35 of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. He is survived by his mother Deborah Hamilton, father John Hamilton and stepmother Patricia Hamilton. He is also survived by his loving grandparents Benny and Betty Hamilton, grandmother Georgia Corless, a sister Rebecca and husband Brad Wenning, brother Joshua Hamilton, niece Mikaelah Hamilton, and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Benny was a 2002 graduate of Belmont High School and worked as a cook in the area. Benny's family wishes to thank Spaulding Road Church of God for their continual support. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Friday following the visitation, with Pastor Larry Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Fair View Cemetery following the service. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019
