1/1
Benson COPE I.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benson's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COPE, I, Benson L. 'Bing"

82, of Monroe died Friday,

November 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on November 3, 1938 to parents George and Ida Mae (Frisch) Cope. Bing was a welder for 42 years at AK Steel retiring in 2001. He served his country in the

United States Army and was a member of the Princeton Pike Church God. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Frasher) Cope; son, Benson "Bing" (Bendetta) Cope II; brothers, Charles Cope and Jerry (Kay) Cope; grandchildren, Rachel (Alex) Hughes, Stephanie Harper, Taylor Cope, Alec Cope and Wesley Cope; great grandchildren, Alexa, Aleah, William, Abbey and Riley. He is preceded in death by his

parents and his siblings, George "Dick" Cope, James "Slick" Cope, Wilma Gibson, Marilee O'Connor, John Cope and David "Tad" Cope. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Barry Clardy

officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery with military rites conducted by the

Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Princeton Pike Church of God, Make A Way Food Pantry, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at


WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved