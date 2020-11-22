82, of Monroe died Friday,November 20, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown on November 3, 1938 to parents George and Ida Mae (Frisch) Cope. Bing was a welder for 42 years at AK Steel retiring in 2001. He served his country in theUnited States Army and was a member of the Princeton Pike Church God. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary (Frasher) Cope; son, Benson "Bing" (Bendetta) Cope II; brothers, Charles Cope and Jerry (Kay) Cope; grandchildren, Rachel (Alex) Hughes, Stephanie Harper, Taylor Cope, Alec Cope and Wesley Cope; great grandchildren, Alexa, Aleah, William, Abbey and Riley. He is preceded in death by hisparents and his siblings, George "Dick" Cope, James "Slick" Cope, Wilma Gibson, Marilee O'Connor, John Cope and David "Tad" Cope. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Pastor Barry Clardyofficiating. Visitation will be on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at North Monroe Cemetery with military rites conducted by theMiddletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial donations may be made to the Princeton Pike Church of God, Make A Way Food Pantry, 6101 Princeton-Glendale Rd., Liberty Township, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at



