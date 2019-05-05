WEIS, Berchie Of Lebanon, OH, was taken home to be with Jesus peacefully in her sleep, on April 27, 2019 at 4:37 AM at age 90 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Cora Miller, two brothers, Archie Miller and Herbert Herbert Miller, four sisters, Willa Mae Luden, Beulah Jesse, Virgie Yeazel and Bonnie Humphrey. She is survived by her husband, Paul Edward Weis, her daughters, Paula Denise Helton (Michael), Janet Sue Owens and Mary Carolyn Fox. Granddaughters Holly Lamb (Marcus), April Ann Dais, Jennifer DyLynn Dais, Jenene Fox and Julie Fox and great-grandson Greyson Paul Lamb, one brother, Virgil Ray Miller and one sister, Kay Wells. Berchie was a wonderful mother and devoted wife of 53 years that truly loved her precious Lord. She came to know Jesus at an early age and was a very strong and loving Christian. She loved to decorate our spotless home with beautiful flowers and her kitchen always smelled of delicious food. Visitation, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm with a service on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM all at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary