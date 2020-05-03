Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Berl McADAMS


1951 - 2020
Berl McADAMS Obituary
McADAMS, Berl A. 69, of South Charleston, passed away in his home on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1951, the son of the late Martin and Virginia McAdams. In addition to his parents, Berl is preceded in death by his sons, David A. and Don T. McAdams. He is survived by his grandchildren, Jon, Tyler, Colin, Kaitlyn, Quin and Daniel; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Christa Warren; and many friends. Berl retired from Navistar after 30 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who never turned down a chance to go fishing. He was a genuine man with a heart of gold and no matter how far apart you were or how long it's been since you talked to him, it was always easy to pick up right where you left off. Per his request, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements in care of JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 3, 2020
