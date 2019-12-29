|
STANIFER, Berlyn Wayne Age 70 of Monroe passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019, at . Berlyn was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 11, 1949, the son of John & Evelyn (Glore) Stanifer. Berlyn is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Stanifer of Monroe, and son Charles (Michelle) Stanifer, of Springboro, Ohio, and three grandchildren: Jason, Jonah, and Hanna. Brothers: Paul (Sandra) Stanifer of Bend, OR, Joseph Stanifer of Orting, WA, Howard (Ferdetta) Stanifer of Hamilton, OH, and William (Nancy) Stanifer of Fayetteville, NC. Berlyn was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Elizabeth Ann, brother Kenneth, sisters Linda Faye and Barbara, and special sister-in-law Dorothy. Descended from generations of papermakers, Berlyn was employed by Champion Papers of Hamilton OH from 1968 to 2003, working as a Color Engineer and later as Mill Training Manager. He later joined Green Bay Packaging until his retirement in 2011. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton OH 45420. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 29, 2019