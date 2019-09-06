|
|
SMITH, Berman D. Age 97 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Berman was a graduate of Ansonia High School Class of 1939 where he was an excellent athlete earning varsity letters in baseball and basketball. He worked for the Frigidaire division of General Motors from 1940 until his retirement 39 years later as Superintendent in 1979. Berman was a 75 year member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge. He was an avid golfer with Norm's Avid Duffer Society (NADS) and he and his wife enjoyed traveling extensively in the U.S. and Europe. He is survived by his sons: Steven "Kim" (Caron Derr) Smith of Tipp City, Scott (Julie) Smith of Englewood, brother: Howard Smith from Hickory, NC, grandchildren: Matthew Smith, Robert Smith, Samantha Smith, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years: Vivian (Bookwalter) Smith, parents: James Noble and Callie (Beisner) Smith, siblings: Calvin Smith, Lloyd Smith, Robert Smith, Dorothy Smith, and Ruth Hesson. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Rev. James Seibert C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will follow the services at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019