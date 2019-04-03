DRAPER, Bernadette Rose Age 85 of Beavercreek, passed away on Sunday March 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred C. Draper, her parents Carl and Colletta (Pitstick) Heider, and siblings Agnes Stark, Anna Marie Aker and Vincent Heider. She is survived by her children Alfred C. (Melody) Draper III, Daniel Draper, Michelle (David) Pisut, Mary Moreland, Maureen Klawon, Christopher (Susan) Draper and Mark |(Maria) Draper, sisters Mary Genevieve Kleismit and Joanne Benasutti, 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with 4 on the way. Bernadette is now reunited in heaven with her beloved spouse of 41 years. As the Matriarch of the extended Draper family, she defined her role as loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother through action and example, with firm basis in the lessons of Jesus; "Three things will last forever--Faith, Hope, and Love, and the greatest of these is Love." For decades, Bernadette managed and taught the CCD program at St. Helens Parish, a children's religious education program of the Roman Catholic Church. She touched the hearts and souls of three generations of children and their families. Her reputation as an angel of the Lord carried her in life and will be forever ascribed to her as she celebrates her heavenly reward. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Helen Catholic Church, 5080 Burkhardt Rd. at 10 am on Friday, April 5, 2019. Fr. Satish Joseph celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel from 5 pm 8 pm on Thursday, April 4. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary