BANIAS, Bernadine B. "Bunny" Of Beavercreek OH, formerly of Visalia, CA, went to be with the Lord of Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Bill B. Banias, USAF Colonel Ret., and her parents Blanche and Leon Bland. She is survived by her sons Dr. Bruce (Patricia) Banias and Dr. Bill B. Banias III; grandchildren Heather (Lance) Moore, Ashley (Tyler), Bradley (Chelsea) Banias; great-grandchildren Parker, Wyatt, Alister, Ellory, Finley, Kai Burton, Bernadine, and Bingham. Bunny was a proud nursing graduate of Stanford Lane in 1944. She traveled the world as an Air Force wife and was always a loving mother. Bernadine was a faithful friend to many and a messenger to spread the love of Jesus to all. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. Family and friends may call 2 hours prior to service beginning at 12 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in honor Bernadine to First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019