Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Dayton National Cemetery
Bernadine MOYER


1945 - 2020
Bernadine MOYER Obituary
MOYER (Dalie), Bernadine Age 74 of Dayton passed away May 6, 2020 in Troy. She was born on May 30, 1945 to Dortha (Blake) and Lawrence Dalie in Dayton, OH. Bernadine retired from her position as Word Processor Specialist after 25 years at the Industrial Commission of Ohio. She was a long time member of Polk Grove United Church of Christ and was actively pursuing membership with Daughters of the American Revolution. She had passion for pottery & quilting, researching her family genealogy, but most importantly spending time with her family. Bernadine is survived by her daughter Michelle Moyer of Columbus, son & daughter-in-law Micah & Ashley Moyer of Tipp City, grandsons: Dominic & Eli Moyer, sister & brother-in-law Tnger & James Allen Cloe of Cynthiana, KY and numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dennis Moyer, her parents, step father Edward Curtis, and mother & father-in-law Mary Nelle & Chalmer Moyer. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Bernadine's funeral services will be held privately by the family with burial at Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
