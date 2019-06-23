NIETO (nee Rady), Bernadine Brennen Age 88 of Kettering, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. She was born October 20, 1930 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Gus and Anna (nee Cardwell) Rady. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Nan Auletto and Anna Lundeen; her twin brother, Gus Rady, Jr.; and the father of her children, Miguel Nieto, M.D. Bernadine is survived by daughters, Diana (Jerry) Sanders, Carol (Larry) Leatherman and Marisa (Scott) Mills; sons, Mario (Sondra) Nieto and Andre Nieto; grandchildren, Michelle (Mark) Drake, Daniel Idell, David (Amber) Idell, Gregory Mills, Michael Mills, Anna Leatherman and Allison Leatherman; great-grandchildren, Luca, Avery and Vivienne Idell; along with extended family and friends. She loved telling people her birth date was 10-20-30. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who made an impression on people by her quick wit and humor. Bernadine was a compassionate person who accepted others for who they were. She appreciated the simple things in life. She leaves an imprint of inner strength in the legacy of her children. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., where a memorial service will take place at 6:00 pm. Rob Wackerman officiating. The family invites friends to join them for a time of fellowship and refreshments during the visiting hours. Private interment will take place at a later date at Woodland Cemetery. Bernadine's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the staff at and Walnut Creek Nursing Center for the loving care of their mother. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in her memory. Published in Dayton Daily News from June 23 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary