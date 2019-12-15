|
FOSTER, Bernard C. "Foster"/"Bernie" Age 80 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 following a year-long illness and is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Bernie was born and reared in Cleveland, Ohio until enlisting in the United States Air Force. His military travels took him to several places but his most fascinating experience was Thule, Greenland. Bernie would later be stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB and remained in Dayton for over 50 years. After the military, Bernie worked various jobs and retired from General Motors (Moraine Engine) with over 30 years. Bernie will be loved forever by his devoted and loving daughter, Annjanette "Angi" Foster; others cherishing his memory are four stepchildren, numerous nieces and nephews (Cleveland and Dayton), Ms. Dorothy Robertson & family and countless friends from the military, GM and Dayton area he liked to call his "Running Buddies." Bernie's funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon 1:00 P.M. at Maranatha Worship Centre, 4501 Wolf Rd., Dayton, OH 45416. Dr. Beverly J. Martin, Officiant. Bishop Truman L. Martin, Eulogist. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. GO BROWNS! HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019