Bernard,

I’m really at a loss of words. You have been a very big part of my life for almost 30 years. Thanks for being a loving Big Brother to Frank, sweet brother-in-law to me and the best Uncle a girl could ask for to Sanei!! We will miss your presence, but your spirit will certainly live on!! Tell NaNa I hope she’s proud of me and that I kept my promise. Fly High our SPECIAL GUY.....We love you, Meika

Lameika Spencer

