KUHR, M.D., Bernard M. 92, passed away in Oro Valley, AZ on February 20, 2019. Born in Dayton, OH to immigrant parents, Dr. Kuhr had an illustrious 50-year career in the field of Psychiatry. After attending the University of Cincinnati (UC), where he met his wife Eunice of 71 years, he went on to earn his Doctor of Medicine degree (M.D.) in 1947 from UC's College of Medicine. Dr. Kuhr completed his residency at the prestigious Menninger School of Psychiatry before serving in the US Air Force Medical Corps. He began his civilian career in private practice in Dayton, OH. In 1966-67, Dr. Kuhr served as a Resident Fellow at Harvard University's Laboratory of Community Psychiatry, which was at the forefront of training medical professionals in the emerging field of community mental health. He then went on to develop and become Medical Director of three successful community-based mental health programs located in Dayton, OH (Good Samaritan Hospital), Tucson, AZ (Palo Verde Hospital), and Columbus, OH (Riverside Hospital). In 1983, he was elected President, Ohio Psychiatric Association. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Dr. Kuhr was truly a renaissance man. He learned to play the flute in his 50's, published a book of poetry in his 70's, and dedicated his life to loving his family. Dr. Kuhr is survived by his loving wife Eunice, his son Jeff and daughter-in-law Aimee; his five grandchildren, Josh Peskin and wife Nina, Jenna Peskin, Elizabeth Kuhr, Marshall Donner and Jack Kuhr; and one great-granddaughter Maya Peskin. Sadly, his daughter Shelly and his son Michael, passed away on May 20th, 2005 and March 21st, 2019 respectively. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.