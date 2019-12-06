|
|
NERIA, Bernard "Biff" Age 66, of Riverside passed away December 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son Scott in 2016. Biff is survived by his wife of 44 years Gayle; children Nicholas (Amy), Caitlin (Aaron), Benjamin and Meghan; grandchildren Logan, Abigail, Parker, Harper, Brayden, Sophia, Emmett and Adam; mother Cassandra; sister Geone as well as many other family and friends who were blessed to know him. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. A service will follow at 4:00. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019