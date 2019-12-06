Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Neria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Neria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Neria Obituary
NERIA, Bernard "Biff" Age 66, of Riverside passed away December 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son Scott in 2016. Biff is survived by his wife of 44 years Gayle; children Nicholas (Amy), Caitlin (Aaron), Benjamin and Meghan; grandchildren Logan, Abigail, Parker, Harper, Brayden, Sophia, Emmett and Adam; mother Cassandra; sister Geone as well as many other family and friends who were blessed to know him. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-4:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel. A service will follow at 4:00. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -