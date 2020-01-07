|
PULLER, Bernard Age 78 of Dayton departed this life January 5, 2020. The Air Force veteran and retired State of Ohio Lieutenant is survived by loving wife Alicia; son Bryan (Mollie), 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 11 A.M. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. The family will receive friends at 10 A.M. Inurnment, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020