ROSKO, Bernard F. "Bernie" Age 90, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Bernie was a graduate of Johnstown, PA High School in 1945. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corp. and served 3 years as a crew chief on P51 Mustangs in the Philippines and Japan during WWII. After his service, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1954. Bernie received his Master's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Central Michigan University. He worked as a civilian at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for 30 years working with wind tunnels and then helping to develop the ALCM Air Launch Cruise Missile and B1 Bomber Simulator. After the Air Force, he worked an additional 10 years at SAIC finally retiring in 1996. Bernie was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and St. Vincent DePaul, and a founding member of St. Peter's Parish in Huber Heights. He was an avid painter in his retirement, and enjoyed painting at the Miamisburg Senior Center. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Jane and Stephen Rosko, and his brothers and sisters, David, Betty, Bob, Don and Gert. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosemarie; daughter, Judy (Bobby Clingerman) Brinkerhoff; son, Mark (Jodi) Rosko and daughter, Maryfrancis "Franny" (Barry) Davidson; grandchildren, Joseph (Taylor), Valerie, Daniel, Maddie & Ryan; great-grandkids, Emilie & Jesse; sister, Sister Jane Rosko. Family will greet friends 5-7pm on Sunday, March 10 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:30am on Monday, March 11 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, 45459. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff of Davita of Warren County for the care and love they showed Bernie during his dialysis treatments. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019