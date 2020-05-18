|
|
SANDERS, Bernard 65, of Dayton, entered eternal rest on May 9, 2020 at . Mr. Sanders was born September 29, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio to James and Erma Jean (Hoard) Sanders. He attended Roosevelt High School and then joined the army. Bernard enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Watching football and playing dominoes were some of his pastimes. He is survived by his 4 four children: Rashad Mosely of Dayton, Canceria Sanders-James (Marcus) of Cincinnati, Angela Sanders of Ypsilanti, and Bernard Sanders (Ashley) of Watertown, NY. Four siblings: Wanda McKinney (Johnathan), Eric Sanders (Ann), Lavern Sanders, and sister-in-law Willette Hutson-Sanders all of Dayton. Six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one niece, and six nephews. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, James and Erma Jean (Hoard) Sanders; brothers, Walter, James, and Alfred Sanders; sister, Rita Young; and special friend, Vallarie Thompson. A Walkthrough-Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20 from 11-12 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory (2060 Germantown St.) www.lusain.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 18, 2020