SWINDALL, Bernard M. Age 83, of Carlisle, Ohio passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019. Bernard was born on February 13, 1936 to the late Virgie and Sanford Swindall. Bernard is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Tom) Lawson; two sons, Tim (Anna) Swindall and Patrick (Loanda) Swindall; daughter-in-law, Melody Swindall; two sisters, Sue Bentley and Jan Swindall; brother Larry Swindall; grandchildren, Brad and John Cottrell, Jamie Bobulsky, Ryan Swindall, Cole and Cydnee Swindall; great-grandchild, Rylie, Jackson, Hayden, Brooklyn Cottrell, Emma, and Madelyn Bobulsky. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Patty Jean Swindall; son, LTC. Kimbrell Swindall; sister, Dorris Robinson. A visitation for Bernard will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. A burial will occur at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on May 12, 2019