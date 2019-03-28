Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Turner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Turner Obituary
TURNER, Bernard Age 78, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born January 23, 1941 in Zanesville, OH to Harley B. and Goldie Ruth (Longshore) Turner. He was a machinist for Hamilton Die Cast for 12 years, retiring in 2009. Bernard is survived by his sons, Brad (Theresa) Turner of Middletown, Bryan Turner of AZ, Barry (Carol Colwell) Turner of Middletown; brother, Richard Turner of AZ; sister, Barbara (Dave) Bicknel of Middletown; grandchildren, Shelly and Marcus; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Ann (Sturgill) Turner. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.