TURNER, Bernard Age 78, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born January 23, 1941 in Zanesville, OH to Harley B. and Goldie Ruth (Longshore) Turner. He was a machinist for Hamilton Die Cast for 12 years, retiring in 2009. Bernard is survived by his sons, Brad (Theresa) Turner of Middletown, Bryan Turner of AZ, Barry (Carol Colwell) Turner of Middletown; brother, Richard Turner of AZ; sister, Barbara (Dave) Bicknel of Middletown; grandchildren, Shelly and Marcus; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Ann (Sturgill) Turner. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019