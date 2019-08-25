|
|
VAIL, Bernard 96 of Springfield passed away August 22, 2019 in the SRMC. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 17, 1923, the son of Francis and Anna Vail. He served in the Us Army Signal Corp during WWII. He retired as an Engineer with the Alcoa Co. Survivors include his wife Erma M. Vail; daughter Paula (Phil) Gullo; son-in-law Richard Kempton; daughter-in-law Kathy Vail; grandchildren Bryan (Mary Stuart) Kempton, Lara (Andy) Bell, Kelly (Jarrod) Ulrey, Carrie (Jeff) Smith; nine great-grandchildren. Bernard was preceded in death by a son Nick Vail; daughter Kerran Kempton; one brother and sister. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 25, 2019