Bernard WENZEL

WENZEL, Bernard C. 91, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at River Oaks Special Alzheimer's Care Facility in Miamisburg, Ohio. A native of Toledo, Ohio, he retired from Magellan Aerospace (Aeronca) in Middletown, Ohio, in 1991, after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Franklin, Ohio, for over 40 years. Bud is survived by his wife of 39 years, Belinda; children, Martin C. (Karen) Wenzel, Ben C. Wenzel, Shelly (Tom) Harrison, Laurie (George) Ives and Amy (Lonnie) Fancher Wenzel; stepson, Brian (Natalie) Wilhelm; his nephews, William Purdy and Lloyd Purdy; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Don; sister, Margret; and his parents, Bernard & Edwina. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. There will be a private memorial service. Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 25, 2020.