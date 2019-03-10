|
SHEETS (Knoepfle), Berneal K. Age 93, and longtime resident of Trotwood, joined her husband James in Heaven on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 31, 1925 to her parents, Bernard C. & Hazel (Helmsin) Knoepfle who have preceded her in death along with her husband, James Kenneth Sheets, Jr. Berneal is survived by her son, James K. "Jay" (Joan) Sheets, III; daughter, Susan Sheets; Son, Randall (Bridget) Sheets; grandchildren, Chris (Heather) Sheets, and Alex (Lindsey) Sheets; great grandchildren, Mia and Reese Sheets, and Madeline and Brooklyn Williams. Berneal made it to the ripe old age of 93 and was a devoted mother, grandmother, and wife. She will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Rogers' Funeral Home in Trotwood. A Graveside service will then take place at 2:00 PM the same day at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W National Rd, New Carlisle, OH 45344. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019