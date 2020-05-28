Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Polk Grove Cemetery
9190 Frederick Pike
Dayton, OH
Berneda WHALEN


1930 - 2020
Berneda WHALEN Obituary
WHALEN (Schultz), Berneda Mae Was born November 17, 1930, in Dayton, OH. She peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Berneda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Whalen Sr.; parents, Elmer and Elnora Schultz; brother, Gene Schultz; sister, Betty Davis; nephew, Steve Hobbs and granddaughter, Jennifer Fecke. Berneda is survived by her 3 children, Chuck Comer (Debra), Kim Marcus (Doug) and Paul Whalen Jr. (Maria); 2 sisters, Evelyn Siler and Beatrice Smart; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 3:00 pm, Monday, June 1 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, with Pastor Darrel Messer officiating. Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020
