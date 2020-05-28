|
|
WHALEN (Schultz), Berneda Mae Was born November 17, 1930, in Dayton, OH. She peacefully passed away on May 25, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Berneda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Whalen Sr.; parents, Elmer and Elnora Schultz; brother, Gene Schultz; sister, Betty Davis; nephew, Steve Hobbs and granddaughter, Jennifer Fecke. Berneda is survived by her 3 children, Chuck Comer (Debra), Kim Marcus (Doug) and Paul Whalen Jr. (Maria); 2 sisters, Evelyn Siler and Beatrice Smart; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 3:00 pm, Monday, June 1 at Polk Grove Cemetery, 9190 Frederick Pike, Dayton, with Pastor Darrel Messer officiating. Due to current circumstances, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2020