HAWORTH, Bernice I. Age 89, of Englewood, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Brookdale, Englewood. She was very recently preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, "Red" Haworth. Bernice is survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Tobe (Carol) Haworth, Kathie (Tim) Stammen and Darrell (Kelly) Haworth; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Johnston & Janet Dickerson along with numerous other relatives and friends. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Dayton Children's Hospital at 1 Children's Plz. Dayton, OH 45404 or online at www.childrensdayton.org. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019