KRIEG, CPPS, Sister Bernice (M. Erwin) A Memorial Mass for Precious Blood Sister Bernice Krieg will be at the Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visitation in chapel begins at 9:00 am followed by the Sharing of Memories at 10:00 am, immediately preceding the Mass. Sister Bernice died at the Maria-Joseph Center in Dayton on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She had been a Sister of the Precious Blood for 85 years. The daughter of Sebastian and Mary (Laux) Krieg was born in Fort Recovery, Ohio. She was the oldest of their four children. On August 10, 1933, Bernice entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood and received the religious name of Sister M. Erwin. Later on, she returned to her baptismal name Sister Bernice was an educator for 43 years, having taught in elementary schools and high schools in Ohio at Columbus Grove, Miamisburg, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Celina, Maria Stein, Wapakoneta, Russia and the Dayton area. She also taught in Indiana at Fort Wayne. She loved teaching and was learned and competent; she enriched the lives of many students. In 1983, she retired and volunteered as postmistress for thirteen years at the Maria-Joseph Center (MJC) and later did volunteer services at Precious Blood Parish. She was a resident of the Sisters retirement home in Dayton, Ohio and, when she experienced increasing health problems, moved in 2018 to MJC. In her later years of retirement, she spent much time in her room just comfortably chatting with her God. This closeness to God culminated in His calling her home with open arms. Preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Lionel, and her sister Matilda. She is survived by her Precious Blood Sisters, her brother Wilfred and her nieces and nephews.