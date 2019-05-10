Home

Graveside service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
West Memory Gardens
6722 Hemple Road
Moraine, OH
1938 - 2019
Bernice Lardge Obituary
LARDGE (Taylor), Bernice Age 81, of Dayton, Ohio, born May 1, 1938, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Cypress, AL and a lifelong resident of Dayton, OH. A graduate of Dunbar High School Class of 1959. She accepted Christ at an early age. A member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church and was a member of the West Circle Missionary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Lardge; parents Roosevelt and Willie Mary Taylor; (2) sisters, Annie M. Pruitt, Sara Parks; brother, Leon Taylor; niece, Karla Mayho-Collins (Pruitt). Bernice leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Ernestine Vance; (3) nieces, Cheryl Robertson-Jones (Pruitt), Mikini Taylor-Williams, Tracee Vance; (5) nephews, Michael Taylor, Carl Vance, Andre Taylor, Cedrick Parks, Jason Parks; godsons/nephews, Jeffrey Taylor, Arrington Jones; brother-in-law, James Anthony Parks; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, 12:00 pm, West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Road, Moraine, Ohio, 45418. Reverend James Washington, officiating. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2019
