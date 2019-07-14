PAULEY, Bernice Affectionately known as "Niecy", completed her earthly journey Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Carriage Inn of Dayton Nursing Facility after an extended illness. Bernice was born October 15, 1930 in Silas, AL to the late Elias and Nara (Murphy) Causey and a resident of Dayton for 51 years. She retired from the Dayton Public School System after 28 years of service where she took great pride in the education of children whom she loved dearly. She was a peacemaker with a very warm-hearted spirit. From childhood, Bernice had a strong passion for singing. She was a longtime member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she faithfully served in the choir until her health began to fail. Additionally, she loved cooking and gardening. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Pauley; 7 sisters, 2 brothers. She leaves to cherish her fond memories: daughters, (devoted primary caregiver) Cheryl Pauley, Rhonda (Joe) Johnson, Yolanda Courts, Amelia (Eric) and Linda Pauley; sons, Alfred Jr. "Big Al" and Patrick "Vince" Pauley; sister, Evelyn (George) Roscoe; brother, Monroe (Juanita) Causey; grandchildren, Melissa Courts, Jaronda (Kimble) Allen, Shalonda and Brandon Johnson, Alicia, Terrie and Alvina Pauley, De Mario Howard, Hunter and Spenser Parks, Valincia, Alfred III and Varia Pauley; 28 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers-in-law, Charles (Dorothy) and Norris (Vivian) Pauley; sisters-in-law, Frankie L. Curtis, Beatrice Pauley, Rosie Bell Causey; devoted friends, Nellie Beckham, Teresa Deak, Shelia Wallace, Lynn Fitzgerald; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to longtime caregiver, Ms. Patricia Gilbert, for her countless hours of devotion to our family. The family would also like to thank Jeff Wilburn, Michelle Edmondson, and the caring staff at Carriage Inn. Memorial service 6 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Shiloh M. B. Church, 3801 Fairbanks Ave., Dr. Marcettes L. Cunningham, Pastor. Visitation 5 pm at which time family will receive friends. Final destination and funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Shady Grove M. B. Church, 1760 Shady Grove Rd., Silas, AL. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019