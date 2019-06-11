PETERING (Lane), Bernice "Betty" Age 76 of Arcanum, formerly of Phillipsburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love of her family. Betty was born June 3, 1943 in Clinchport, Virginia to the late Truman and Lillian (Bloomer) Lane. Betty was the founder and owner of Betty's Antiques. She took great pleasure in gardening, mushroom hunting and fishing. She especially enjoyed her customers at her shop. She was also a member of the Eldorado Baptist Church. Betty was a loving mother, and she adored all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Lynora (Marty) Ernst of Ithaca, Sheila (John) Bradley of Potsdam, Tamie (Randy) Eley of Arcanum, Randy Petering of FL, Ed (Deb) Petering of Lewisburg, Debra (Tom) DeSonie of Verona, 4 siblings, 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with 2 more due in September, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Dale "Bob" Petering, 5 siblings, 3 sisters-in-law, and 2 brothers-in-law. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Scott Moler officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary