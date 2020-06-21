RUTHERFORD (Thompson), Bernice Christine Age 57, of Middletown, passed away at Garden Manor Extended Care on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Bernice was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 28, 1962, to Raymond Thompson and Vondalene Proctor Thompson. Bernice will be sadly missed. Bernice is survived by her husband, John David Rutherford; children, Bobby Joe and Brittany Ann Rutherford; mother, Vondalene Thompson; siblings, Rodney (Tonya Turner) Thompson and Charlene (Jorge Canedo Fraustro) Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Bernice was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Thompson. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Tim Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.