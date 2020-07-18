STARR, Bernice Bernice Starr, age 69 of Dayton, transitioned peacefully on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness. She was born December 14, 1950, in Columbus, Georgia, into the family of the late Jimmy and Marion Starr. Bernice graduated from Dunbar High School in 1969, and accepted Christ early in life. She was a current and faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She served in the United States Air Force as a healthcare professional working in various positions. She retired after 20 years. She later pursued her education in nursing. She earned an Associate's Degree from Sinclair Community College and received a Bachelor's Degree from Indiana Wesleyan. She was employed as a nurse for Montgomery County Developmental Center and retired following 10 years of dedicated service. Bernice was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with family, especially her sister, Shirley and niece, Janice Moore. She enjoyed traveling home to Georgia and attending church. The kindness of her heart left smiles and a lasting impression on the lives of her friends and coworkers. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Starr. Surviving her departure with cherished memories are two sons, Anthony D. Starr, Gregory E. Gray, both of Dayton; one sister, Shirley Marbury of Dayton; two brothers, Jimmie Starr (Cynthia) of Macon, Georgia, Deoliver Starr of Dayton; one granddaughter, Taylor Smith of Dayton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. She had many dear friends, including Deloris Smith, Shirley Dennison and Carol McLaurin. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, (27 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417). Funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Dayton National Cemetery, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Dayton Foundation c/o the Bernice Starr Memorial Fund at 1401 S. Main Street, Suite 100, Dayton, OH 45409. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
