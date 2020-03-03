Home

TANNER, Bernice B. Age 88, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence. Bernice was born on September 4, 1931 in Pulasky County, Kentucky to the late Rufus and Edna Pierce Barker. She is survived by her daughter Donna Sweat; sons, Tom (Tammy) Tanner and David Tanner; grandchildren, Brandon Sweat, Nathan Sweat, Nicole Sweat, David (Jamie) Tanner II, Jill Tanner, Thomas Tanner II, Sarah Tanner; a great grandchildren, Nicholas Christopher, Zoey and Benjamin Sweat; a brother, Lloyd Barker; and sister, Sue Slattery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Centerville Church of Christ, 1411 Old Spring Valley Ct., Centerville, Ohio 45458, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020
