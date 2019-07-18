Home

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
Bernice TERRY


1932 - 2019
Bernice TERRY Obituary
TERRY, Bernice "Mimi" Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born June 13, 1932 in Nancy, KY to the late Earl & Bertha (Dawes) Dalton. In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Ralph Terry; and by three siblings, Christine Taylor, Carylton Dalton & Larry Dalton. Bernice lived for her family and cherished her time with them. For over 32 years she worked for the Vandalia-Butler School System as a Lunch Lady. Mimi is survived by three children, Kevin Terry, Kathy Roberts (David) & Sherrie Howell; five grandchildren, Jaime, Russell (Melanie), Johanna (Andrew), Shannon (Erik) & Toby; nine great grandchildren; and by her extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday (7/22) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Bernice's daughter, Kathy, will officiate. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
