TERRY, Bernice "Mimi" Age 87, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. She was born June 13, 1932 in Nancy, KY to the late Earl & Bertha (Dawes) Dalton. In addition to her parents, Bernice was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Ralph Terry; and by three siblings, Christine Taylor, Carylton Dalton & Larry Dalton. Bernice lived for her family and cherished her time with them. For over 32 years she worked for the Vandalia-Butler School System as a Lunch Lady. Mimi is survived by three children, Kevin Terry, Kathy Roberts (David) & Sherrie Howell; five grandchildren, Jaime, Russell (Melanie), Johanna (Andrew), Shannon (Erik) & Toby; nine great grandchildren; and by her extended family & many good friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday (7/22) at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Bernice's daughter, Kathy, will officiate. Interment will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019