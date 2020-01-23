|
|
THACKER, Bernice Age 70 of Dayton passed away Sunday January 19, 2020. She was born in Manchester, KY to George and Edith (Marcum) Grubb. Bernice is survived by her mother, Edith Grubb, 3 children; David and Trisha Thacker, Darrin and Angie Thacker, and Brian Thacker, sister, Beulah Morits, brother George Grubb, Jr., 6 grandchildren; Therese, Jacinta ,Giesa, Kolbe, Mackensie (Zach) King, and Victoria (Matt) Hitchcock, 2 great granddaughters; Bella Burns and Evelyn King, aunt , Sally Jones and 2 nieces Kim (Tom) Cobaugh and Tammy Turner and dear friend and neighbor Norma Parker. Funeral services will be Monday January 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Visitation will be Monday 2 hours prior to services (11 a.m.-1 p.m.). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd., Dayton, OH 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020