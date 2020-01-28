|
EASTRIDGE, Berry Wayne Berry Eastridge, 70, of Dayton Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on January 23, 2020. He was a veteran of the Vietnam war. Berry loved to draw, read history books, and spend time with family. He leaves behind Wife Mary of 36 years, Daughter Aamie (Brian) Inskeep, Grandson Bryce Inskeep, Stepbrother Ty Lane, of Florida, Mother in law Donna Jean, Sisters in law Cathy (Holly) Day, Lisa (John) Hudson, and one Nephew Brock Hudson. A Celebration of Life will be held at family home in days to follow.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020