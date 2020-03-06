Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bert MAPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bert MAPEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bert MAPEL Obituary
MAPEL, Bert J. 88, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Spring Hills Assisted Living of Middletown. He was born April 12, 1932 in Irvine, Estill County, Kentucky to the late George and Stella (Gibbs) Mapel. He attended Talawanda Schools before joining the Army during the Korean War, after which he married Mary Sue Blackwell. Bert retired from Armco Steel in Middletown and pursued his passion of Thoroughbred horse racing. He also enjoyed collecting fiddles and banjos. He is survived by sons Robin Mapel, Kevin (wife Vicky) Mapel and daughter, Susan Reedy (husband John), Granddaughter Haley Reedyand many loved ones. Bert was preceded in death by wife Mary and siblings Maralyn Grimes, Derrick Mapel, Nancy Sandlin, Sidney Mapel, Georgia Saunders, Charley Mapel, Harold (Ike) Mapel, Stella Turner and twin brother Bill Mapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -