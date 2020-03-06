|
MAPEL, Bert J. 88, passed away on March 3, 2020 at Spring Hills Assisted Living of Middletown. He was born April 12, 1932 in Irvine, Estill County, Kentucky to the late George and Stella (Gibbs) Mapel. He attended Talawanda Schools before joining the Army during the Korean War, after which he married Mary Sue Blackwell. Bert retired from Armco Steel in Middletown and pursued his passion of Thoroughbred horse racing. He also enjoyed collecting fiddles and banjos. He is survived by sons Robin Mapel, Kevin (wife Vicky) Mapel and daughter, Susan Reedy (husband John), Granddaughter Haley Reedyand many loved ones. Bert was preceded in death by wife Mary and siblings Maralyn Grimes, Derrick Mapel, Nancy Sandlin, Sidney Mapel, Georgia Saunders, Charley Mapel, Harold (Ike) Mapel, Stella Turner and twin brother Bill Mapel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 6, 2020