|
|
BRANTINGHAM (JINGST), Bertha Mae November 7, 1923 May 13, 2020 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whom she greatly loved, May 13th. Bert was born to Henry Harlan Jingst and Hulda Magdalene Spory and is now reunited with her husband William (Bill), who entered into Glory May 2, 2018. Bert served alongside her husband, a dedicated partner in ministry and Pastor's wife while fulfilling many roles. Bert and Bill (married 66 years - together 70 years from first date) enjoyed their "best years together" at First Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ohio where Bill served as the Director of Visitation and Senior Adult Ministries the final 25 years of their ministry. Bertha Mae is survived by her sons: Stephen Paul (Penni) and Daniel Harlan (Elma); grandchildren: Tiffany Brantingham, Bobbie Jo (Wes) White, Matthew Harlan (Nicole) Brantingham, Elyse Mae (Brett) Diehl, and Anje Chandler and by seven great grandchildren: Stephen Bradley (U.S. Army), Jerry Bradley, Isaac Griffin, Isabelle White, Jackson Harlan Brantingham, Hartmann Brantingham, Gramercy Brantingham and David Brantingham, Bill's brother, who is the youngest of the six siblings from each of their families. And she has numerous nieces and nephews from both families. A family service of Remembrance will be planned in the future at the Salem Bible Church in Sutter Illinois, fulfilling the wishes Bert and Bill had to be laid to rest together at the same time, beside her parents H. Harlan and Hulda, and within eyesight of the farm where she grew up. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Brantingham Memorial Fund, originally set up for Bill, at www.FirstBaptistHamilton.org. To view full obituary and to send family condolences please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 24, 2020