CLARK, Bertha M. Age 88, of Dayton, born May 23, 1931 in Park City, KY, entered eternal life January 2, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Mary Ida Chase; husband of 45 years, Alfred T. Clark Jr.; daughter, Debra M. Clark Thomas; great grandson, Dominic Clark Jr. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, daughter, Sharon Clark Stephens (David Caldwell); sons, Alfred T. Clark III, Brian E. Clark; brother, Ernest D. Chase (Gervis); sisters, Reginia Chase Hill (Freddie), Lisa Chase Tooson (John); a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, other family and friends. Memorial service 11 am Friday, February 14, at Bethel Baptist Church, 401 S. Paul L. Dunbar St. Calling hour 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. A special thanks to her favorite cousin, Beverly Lewis, who cared for her for 7 years.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020