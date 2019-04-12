WHITE (Spencer), Bertha Elnora 103 formerly of Springfield, Ohio passed away December 2, 2018 in Sun City Center, Fl. Elnora was born April 12, 1915 in Springfied, Ohio to John and Bertha (Tipton) Spencer. She graduated from Springfield High School and Wittenberg University. Elnora spent many years sharing her encouragement and love of learning with her many students. She taught at Olive Branch in Bethel Township then Possum Elementary School until her retirement in the mid 70's. "I always looked for the positive in my students no matter who they were and then tried to help them learn and grow from that positive" Elnora had an eye for design , drawing the home she and her husband Gail E. White built and raised their family. She loved music and was the choir director at Emery Chapel Methodist Church for many years. Her hobbies also included dancing, gardening, sewing, reading and bridge. She and Gail traveled about the country playing Championship bridge meeting people from all over the world. Elnora continued teaching and playing bridge until her late 90's. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Linda M White of Marion, Ohio and Judith (Eli) Williams of Springfield. Her grandson Elijah Williams and great grandson Jorden Williams, Springfield, OH and grandson Eric Hatten, great grandchildren Delia Bos, Erik and Amber Hatten of Florida. Granddaughters Bonnie White and Terra Niehaus of Maineville, OH. Many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gail in 1978. Her son Spencer White in 2002 and all of her sisters Vera Williams, Betty Ludwick, Rose Tighe and Margary Doutt. Memorial contributions made be made in her honor to Urban Light Ministries, PO Box 3132, Springfield, Oh 45501 Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary